With a 76-45 victory at home Tuesday evening, the George Washington High School boys basketball team swept the season season series 2-0 against Magna Vista.
The Eagles already had defeated the Warriors 64-51 near the start of the season, and they took advantage of a short-handed Magna Vista squad in the second meeting.
Playing without Tavin Hairston and Courdae Gravely, both regular starters and trusted scorers, the Warriors were unable to keep pace with the Eagles (9-6) past the first quarter.
Magna Vista (7-9) led for most of the opening eight minutes, but the Eagles took over the lead for good with a put-back from Kapone Barley and a four-point spurt from Donavan Howard to take a three-point edge into the second quarter.
“We went big. I normally don’t start Nycarius [Gravely] and Ryan [Johnson] together,” Warriors head coach Patrick Mills said. “I thought it was pretty effective in the first quarter. I knew it was a matter of time before the half-court trap or a press was coming.”
A full-court press, indeed, came at the start of the second quarter, and the Eagles forced Magna Vista into a long string of turnovers that they turned into easy points.
“Things worked well, they were in the right spots and we came up with some big buckets there,” Eagles head coach Jermaine Parker said.
A 10-0 run put the game out of reach early, and GW took a 40-24 lead into the break.
“I was disappointed that we picked the ball up in dead spots on the floor — in the corners — and we didn’t flash hard in the middle,” Mills said. “I thought we just panicked.”
The Eagles’ lead broke 30 points in the second half as their press continued to yield Warriors mistakes. GW also took advantage of numerous offensive rebounds en route to the win.
“I told the guys, ‘We gotta handle the [Piedmont] district,’” Parker said.
Jakobe Dixon led GW with 11 points, and Howard and Barley followed with 10 points each.
Twelve Eagles scored in all.
Spencer Hairston hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Magna Vista. Ty Grant added 10 points, Tyler Johnson scored six and Nycarius Gravely supplied five.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.