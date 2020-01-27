BASSETT — The Bassett High School boys basketball team hung around with George Washington for most of Monday’s game, but the Eagles eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 80-55 victory.
The game was tied 10-10 in the first quarter before GW’s 6-2 run to close the quarter game the Eagles a little cushion.
GW went ahead by 12 with a 10-2 run to open the second quarter, aided by a brief switch to a full-court press. The Eagles went into halftime ahead 35-27.
The Bengals got within four points in the third quarter, at 39-35, but GW’s Kapone Barley scored five points and Jakobe Dixon and Shawn Watlington each added four, making up a 13-4 run to end the third and take a 52-39 lead into the final quarter.
GW’s lead swelled to above 20 points in the fourth, putting away Bassett for good.
Eagles improved to 12-6 this season.
Barley led all players with 20 points, Jakobe Dixon followed with 15 and Donavan Howard had 13.
Dominic Gill and Darius Hairston each scored 11 for the Bengals, and Jayricous Hairston added 10.
» GW scoring: Kapone Barley 20, Jakobe Dixon 15, Donavan Howard 13, Shawn Watlington 8, Sha’Kobe Hairston 8, Wesley Graves 5, Brad Price 3, Taevon Walden 2, Jarell Showers 2, Tyler McDuffie 2, Justin Bethel 2.
B: Dominic Gill 11, Darius Hairston 11, Jayricous Hairston 10, Bryson Brown 7, Jaxon Ford 5, Bradley Fuller 4, Jaylen Martin 3, TreJon Fuller 2, Colin Cunningham 2.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.