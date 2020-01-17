Aided by 21 points from Sierra Hubbard, Patrick County’s girls basketball team defeated George Washington High School 56-47 Friday evening.
The teams had been jockeying for position in the muddled middle tier of the Piedmont District, but the Cougars got back to 3-3 in the district with the victory. They also snapped a three-game losing streak and got back to 7-7 overall.
The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to 2-5 in the Piedmont and 3-13 overall.
Hubbard only scored during the second and third quarters, but it was enough to help lift Patrick County to victory. Her teammates found her on inbounds plays and entry passes to the post that allowed her to get position around the rim. She scored 14 points in the second quarter and her remaining seven in the third.
Patrick County led 13-10 after the first quarter and 35-23 at halftime. The Cougars led by as many as 14 points in the second half before ultimately winning by nine.
Nyasia Lanier led the Eagles with 15 points. Curtasja Brooks followed with 13 points, and DeAnna Saunders added 10. Amonie Blackwell scored four points, Damiehja Darden scored three and DaiZuane Giggetts added two.
For the Cougars, Missy Hazard hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Abigail Epperson scored eight points. Jordan Haas and Gracelyn Hubbard each supplied four points, Abby Dillon added three and Logan McGhee had two.
