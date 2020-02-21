The George Washington boys basketball team proved it’s all about the business of defending its Class 4 state title Friday night against Blacksburg.
Using a potent mix of depth and defense against the Bruins, GW lit up Blacksburg for 13 consecutive points to start the second quarter. In the end, it was all the Eagles needed as they cruised the rest of the way, opening their title defense with a 75-47 route of the Bruins in the Region 4D quarterfinals.
Third-seeded GW will travel to Lynchburg on Tuesday to meet No. 2 seed Jefferson Forest in the regional semifinals. The Cavaliers knocked off Amherst 47-41 in the other regional quarterfinal Friday night.
Tuesday’s meeting will mark the third consecutive year the Eagles and Cavaliers will square off in a regional playoff game. Jefferson Forest knocked off GW two years ago in the regional semis before defeating the Eagles in the finals last season. However, GW exacted its revenge, knocking off JF in the state semis last season to set up its title-game victory.
“Yes sir, we’re excited,” said senior Brad Price. “We have the same theme as we did last year, don’t lose, though. We’re going to play hard defense and try our best because we’re trying to go back to the states.”
Blacksburg took the upper hand early, taking a 7-2 lead on Nick Stillwell’s layup with 4:58 remaining in the opening frame.
However, GW flipped the script, piecing together a 13-6 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter to take a 16-13 lead into the second period on sophomore Jakobe Dixon’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining in the opening frame.
The youth movement was the Eagles’ theme from there as Dixon and fellow sophomore Donavan Howard teamed up for 11 of GW’s final 13 first-quarter points. Howard got the run started with back-to-back layups that pulled the Eagles within two while Dixon knocked down back-to-back treys in the final 30 seconds of the first, giving GW a lead it didn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
“Tonight, we had a lot on our minds,” Price said. “Coach [Jermaine Parker] told all the seniors that tonight could be your last night wearing a jersey so we all had a mission to accomplish and we’re thankful that we were all over the floor tonight playing straight defense.”
Much of the Eagles’ domination came from a 13-0 run they put together to open the second quarter. Shawn Watlington got the momentum started with back-to-back layups that gave GW a 20-13 lead with 6:30 remaining in the first half. Sha’Kobe Hairston and Justin Bethel kept the momentum going, knocking down a jumper and a 3-pointer, respectively, that shot the Eagles in front 26-13 at the five-minute mark. Price finished off the run with his steal/layup combo that made it a 15-point game near the end of the half.
In all, the Eagles put together an 18-0 run from the final three minutes of the opening period to midway through the second frame. The Eagles kept the Bruins off the board for a seven-plus minute stretch over the span.
“We’re at straight nine right now and our defense is at eight-and-a-half,” Price said. “We just play straight defense and our offense comes. First, it was Patrick County then tonight but we had to keep the defense going. Coach told us we had to keep the defense going so we could get the third team in there tonight and that’s what we did. He told us to keep the pace going and we did on defense.”
Senior Wesley Graves gave the Eagles a shot of intensity with his knock down 3 at the buzzer that helped GW to a 42-24 lead at the break.
“Hey, that brought all the intensity we needed right there, that’s my guy,” Price said, smiling. “We already knew it was going in because he called it right before he got the ball.”
Price recorded three steals on the evening to pace GW’s defense. Tyler McDuffie chipped in with a pair of swipes as well.
Dixon led the way with 12 points while Howard finished with 10. Taevon Walden added nine while Watlington finished close behind with eight.
Walden’s points came on a 13-0 run the Eagles put together over a minute-and-a-half span midway through the third quarter that helped GW ice the game.
Josh Gholston and Matt Joyce each led Blacksburg with eight.
