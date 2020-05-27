Dan River High School senior Ethan Lewis was honored Monday by The AllState Foundation and the Virginia High School League as its Class 2 Male Athlete of the Year.
Lewis joins a group of 18 other Virginia high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom and in their communities, as well as in athletics and academic activities. Lewis and the 18 other seniors will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
In four years at Dan River, Lewis received four letters in football, two in basketball and one in track and field. He also would have received a fourth letter in soccer if the spring season had not been canceled.
“Sports have instilled five main characteristics in my life: hard work, determination, discipline, honesty and attitude,” Lewis said in a VHSL news release announcing the award. “I have not always been the biggest, strongest or fastest athlete, but I pride myself in being the hardest worker. School is just like a sports season; each assignment is practice and each test is gameday, but I won’t perform to my fullest potential unless I strive to get better on my own time and give it my all.”
In addition to a male and female athlete from each of Virginia’s six athletic classifications, a third was chosen from each level as the academic activity representative. A single student was also selected to receive the Courageous Achievement Award.
“We congratulate all these outstanding students for the hard work and perseverance it took to earn this award,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun wrote in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.