SALEM — Dan River junior Elijah Moshenek made good use of his first-round bye Friday at the VHSL Class 2 Wrestling State Championships at the Salem Civic Center.
The 126-pounder entered the tournament 37-4 this season, a record that got him immediately through to the quarterfinal round. After tallying a takedown in the first period and a reversal to start the second, Moshenek wound up earning the victory by fall in 4:37 over Luke Heller of Stuarts Draft.
Dan River teammate Jeremiah Saunders was pinned in 11 seconds by Fisher Martin, of Lebanon, in the first round at 152 pounds. He saw his season end in the next round with a 17-1 technical fall loss to Alvaro Wong, of Clarke County.
Elsewhere in Class 2, Chatham junior Gabe Medlin also advanced to the second day after winning twice in the consolation rounds.
He opened the 120-pound bracket with a loss by fall in 1:32 to Matthew Taylor, of Nandua, but he bounced back with a pin in 1:50 against Jesse Lemon from Stonewall Jackson. He earned advanced to today by registering a 6-4 decision against Austin Williams of Nottoway.
In Class 3 action, Tunstall freshman Santanna Keatts lost by fall in 47 seconds to Hunter Salomon, of Skyline, in the first round of the Class 3 106-pound bracket.
In the first consolation round, he earned a 16-1 technical fall over Isabel Caulford of Lafayette. His day ended in the next round, though, with a loss by fall in 2:13 to Brentsville District’s Jackson Stroud.
The VHSL Class 1, 2 and 3 wrestling tournaments resume at 10 a.m. today and will conclude in the evening.
George Washington out early at Class 4 state meetGeorge Washington High School’s three representatives at the VHSL Class 4 Wrestling State Championships will not advance to the second day of action today at Tuscarora High School.
At 120 pounds, Demarrion Kirby went 1-2 Friday, picking up an 8-6 decision over Curtis Smith of Warwick in the first consolation round. He opened the day with a loss by fall to Ethan Turner of Orange County. Kirby was unable to prolong his stay at the state meet after losing by fall in the second consolation round to Reece Kuhns of Fauquier.
At 126 pounds, Dominique Ramirez suffered consecutive losses by pin to Zion Villines of Louisa County and Dominic Nguyen of Heritage, ending his state meet after two matches.
At 182 pounds, Julien Thompson also lost twice by fall to end the season. He lost to Malik James of Jamestown in the opening round and fell to Andrew Gingras of Loudoun Valley in the consolation round.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee.
