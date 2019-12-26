Dan River High School made quick work of Holy Cross Regional Catholic School on Thursday, picking up a win in the opening round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.

Following a weeklong break from games, the Wildcats opened the contest on an 11-0 run and eventually built a lead that swelled into the 40s before finally winning 76-34. They led 21-3 after the first quarter and 41-16 at halftime.

“It was great to see because we haven’t really been practicing over the break,” junior forward Tavion Belcher said. “We came out here and had a great game.”

Belcher and fellow junior Robert Carter spearheaded the offensive fireworks among the starters with 17 and 10 points, respectively, but 11 Wildcats scored in all.

“It’s important because down the stretch (of the season) we’re going to need to take breaks and rest up, and it’s great that we have guys off the bench that score and provide for us,” Belcher said.

NJ Sutkin entered as a reserve and went on to score 11 points, Isaac Farmer supplied nine points, Jordan Price added seven, Ethan Lewis tallied six and Xavier Luck and Brian Averett each registered five points. Emmanuel White, Quinton Gunn and Tyler Gammon all scored two points.

TJ Calloway and Nick Gravely scored 12 and eight points, respectively, to lead the Gaels, but nobody else scored more than four points.

Dan River’s defense forced Holy Cross into a few wild shots and more than a few turnovers en route to the big win.

“We didn’t know anything about them coming in,” Belcher said. “We just went out and played our basketball and came out with the win.”

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton. 

