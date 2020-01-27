Tuesday’s events

College women’s basketball

Meredith at Averett, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball

William Campbell at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball

Bassett at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

