Tuesday's events

College men’s basketball

North Carolina Wesleyan at Averett, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball

Nelson County/Glenvar at Dan River, 6 p.m.

George Washington at Jefferson Forest, 6

High school girls basketball

Alleghany at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Patrick County/Glenvar at Gretna, 6

College women’s lacrosse

Roanoke College at Averett, 4:30 p.m.

