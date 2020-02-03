Tuesday's events

College men’s basketball

N.C. Wesleyan at Averett, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball

Appomattox County at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Nelson County at Chatham, 7

Tunstall at George Washington, 7

High school girls basketball

George Washington at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson County, 7

Dan River at Appomattox County, 7

