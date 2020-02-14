Saturday's events

College baseball

Washington and Lee University at Averett, noon; 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Averett at Covenant, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Salem at Averett, 2 p.m.

High school wrestling

Region Tournament at Amherst County High School, 10 a.m.

Region Tournament at James River High School, 10 a.m.

