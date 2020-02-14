Saturday's events
College baseball
Washington and Lee University at Averett, noon; 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Averett at Covenant, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Salem at Averett, 2 p.m.
High school wrestling
Region Tournament at Amherst County High School, 10 a.m.
Region Tournament at James River High School, 10 a.m.
