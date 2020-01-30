Friday's events

High school boys basketball

Dan River at Nelson County, 7 p.m.

Chatham at William Campbell, 7

Halifax County at Tunstall, 7

High school girls basketball

Tunstall at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Chatham, 7

Nelson County at Dan River, 7

College wrestling

Averett at Bluefield College, 7 p.m.

