RINGGOLD — Martinsville’s girls basketball team pulled away from Dan River late in the third quarter and held on all through the fourth for a 48-36 win Thursday at Dan River High School.
Bulldogs guard Destiny Harris hit a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and five in the game, en route to leading Martinsville with 15 points.
The teams were tied 9-9 after the opening quarter, but Martinsville took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
Harris was held scoreless in the final quarter, as Dan River dedicated one defender to her at all times, but the Bulldogs were content to dribble away the clock and get some timely baskets from Nakieyah Hairston (six points in the final quarter) and Ciara Valentine (seven points in the fourth).
Valentine and Hairston each finished with 11 points for Martinsville, which improved to 10-5 overall. Leighton Jamison supplied eight points, Savashia Boyd scored two and Taniya Wade added one.
Takiya Smith led the Wildcats (6-6) with 17 points. Alexis Crews backed her up with seven points, Alicea Farmer and Allye Wells each scored five and Makiyah Hardy scored two.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
