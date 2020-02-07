Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA.. ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY RAINFALL RUNOFF CONTINUES TO IMPACT AREA RIVERS. THE DAN RIVER HAS EXPERIENCED EXCEPTIONAL RISES FROM WENTWORTH, NORTH CAROLINA, DOWNSTREAM TO SOUTH BOSTON, VIRGINIA. THE DAN RIVER HAS CRESTED AT WENTWORTH, NORTH CAROLINA, AND HAS DROPPED BELOW MODERATE FLOODING INTO MINOR FLOODING, HOWEVER, RISES WILL CONTINUE DOWNSTREAM INTO VIRGINIA, INTO THE DAY SATURDAY, WITH SOUTH BOSTON NOT CRESTING UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THE CREST WHICH OCCURRED AT WENTWORTH, NORTH CAROLINA (28.39 FEET, UNOFFICIALLY) RANKS SECOND TO THE ALL TIME RECORD FLOOD (31.6 FEET), THE RESULT OF HURRICANE AGNES JUNE 22, 1972. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY NOON. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 2AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 27.2 FEET BY THIS MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX, &&