George Washington High School sophomore Donavan Howard attempts a layup against the defense of a Halifax County player during the teams' meeting Friday at GW.

The heated rivalry between George Washington and Halifax County added another chapter Friday evening, when the visiting Comets squandered a 14-point lead in the second half but held on to win 59-58.

The Eagles used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to take a brief 58-53 lead, but four free throws and a layup from Halifax in the final two minutes brought the Comets back, keeping them undefeated at 5-0.

A last-second shot in the lane from GW’s Brad Price bounced off the rim as time expired. GW dropped to 5-3.

Senior guard Wesley Graves scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the fourth to help spur the comeback. Senior center Tyler McDuffie scored all eight of his points during a short burst in the third quarter. Senior guard Taevon Walden finished with 11 points, including four straight free throws—following a shooting foul and a technical — in the final minutes to put GW ahead 55-53.

Sophomore forward Donavan Howard buoyed GW in the first quarter with eight points, all off offensive rebounds. He finished with 10 points. Senior guard Kapone Barley fouled out after scoring six points.

For Halifax County, Kameron Roberts scored a team-high 16. Kevon Ferrell added 15, and Davon Jennings and Jaden Waller each added 10.

