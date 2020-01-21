GRETNA — Chatham and Gretna entered their annual Dogwood District rivalry knotted for first place in the district.
Unfortunately for both sides, somebody had to leave Gretna’s gym as the second-place squad in the district.
In what turned out to be a high-flying wire matchup, Chatham prevailed 69-68 to claim sole possession of first place in the Dogwood on Tuesday.
Chatham (12-3, 6-0 Dogwood) built its lead to five with less than a minute to play courtesy of layups from Charity Wilson and Nysheia Miller.
Knowing the high stakes, Gretna (8-4, 3-1) fought back with four straight points to pull within one, 69-68, with 26 seconds remaining.
The Cavaliers got the ball down the court for one more shot but the attempt was errant. However, the Cavaliers came down with the rebound with only a few ticks on the clock, sealing the win and sending them onto the court in celebration.
Chatham entered the second half facing an eight-point deficit. However, it didn’t take long for the Cavaliers to dig their way out of the hole as they opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run to knot the score at 36-all on Miller’s layup at the 5:36 mark. Miller accounted for all eight of Chatham’s points during the run.
Gretna didn’t flinch, though, and reclaimed the lead on Makeyla Mease’s free throws with five minutes left in the period. The Cavaliers had an answer, scoring six straight points to take a 45-41 lead on Quanadra Tunstall’s layup that made it 45-41 with 2:58 left in the period. Continuing the back-and-forth, the Hawks closed the quarter on a 10-5 run to knot the score at 50-50 heading into the final period.
The action didn’t let up in the fourth as Ty’Nasia Witcher’s 3-pointer gave Gretna a 53-50 lead with 6:41 left in the contest. Ashia Glass returned the favor with a layup of her own and Witcher made it a five-point game when she knocked down her sixth trey of the game that gave the Hawks a 58-53 lead at the 5:30 mark.
After playing back-and-forth during the opening five minutes, Gretna went on an 11-2 run to take its largest lead of the game, 15-10, on Dayanna Saunders’ layup with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Chatham answered back by scoring four of the quarter’s final six points to trim its deficit to 17-14 after the opening eight minutes.
Gretna caught fire from beyond the arc in the second, knocking a trio of 3-pointers to build an eight-point advantage on Mease’s 3-pointer with 3:41 left in the half. Meade made two 3s in the second while Witcher added the other trey. The Cavs outscored the Hawks 6-2 during the final three minutes to trim their deficit to 34-28 at the half.
Miller was the star for Chatham, adding a career-high 30 points with six coming on 3s. Wilson added 17, while Tunstall rounded out three Cavs in double-digit scoring with 14.
Witcher had a monster night for the Hawks, knocking down six 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 28 points. Mease followed close with 25, giving Gretna two players in double-digit scoring.
