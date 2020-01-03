RIDGEWAY — Chatham and Magna Vista’s girls basketball teams each entered Friday’s meeting on five-game winning streaks, but it was the Warriors who saw their run extend to six games.
The teams were locked in an early tie, but a 9-0 Warriors run near the end of the first quarter proved to be too much for the Cavaliers to overcome. Magna Vista claimed a 52-37 victory.
Warriors sophomore TaNashia Hairston scored a team-high 15 points. Ja’Liah Wilson and Kaylee Hughes each added 10 apiece. Also scoring in Magna Vista’s winning effort were Mackenzie Hairston (eight points), Ciara Dillard (seven) and Tania Starkey (two).
Chatham’s Quanadra Tunstall led all players with 19 points, but she was one of just four Cavaliers to score. Charity Wilson added a dozen points, Keslee Hylton scored four and Kierra Price scored two.
The Warriors improved to 8-1 this year, while the Cavaliers dropped to 6-2.
The teams found themselves tied 4-4 in the opening moments of the game, but Magna Vista received a 3-pointer from Hughes, a steal and layup from Wilson and consecutive buckets from TaNashia Hairston to go ahead 13-4.
The Warriors ended the first quarter ahead 17-6 and piled on from there. They outscored the Cavaliers 12-7 in the second quarter and 17-10 in the third.
Chatham trailed by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter, at 48-24, but an 11-0 run—seven points from Tunstall and four more from Wilson—narrowed the margin to 13.
The Warriors slowed the game down in the final three minutes, however, and outscored Chatham 4-2 the rest of the way to hang on to the win.
