After winning five-straight games, Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team lost e 61-46 to the Rockingham Rage on Tuesday night.
After starting the game up 7-0, the Bulldogs went cold and were plagued by fouls the rest of the evening. WCA led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The rage built a 21-14 lead in the second quarter and WCA never closed the gap.
Isaac Motley had seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Josh Lewis led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points. Noah Burton had eight points. Dawson Booth had six points and five rebounds. Dylan Aron had four points and eight rebounds, Jezekiah Morris had four points and Chris Miller added two and Austin Salmon hit one free throw.
WCA is now 12-5.
Jayvees claw at Grizzlies
The Westover Christian Academy jayvee boys Basketball team traveled captured a 39-25 victory against the Grizzlies of Clover Garden School in Burlington, North Carolina, in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon.
The first quarter saw the Bulldogs implement a new defense. WCA played defensively, only giving up five points, however they only scored three points of their own and were down 5-3 after one quarter.
The second quarter solely belonged to Westover as they reverted back to their traditional man-to-man half court.
The change freed up the Bulldogs to play loose and execute offensively which resulted in a quarter score of 15-3 in favor of Westover. The two teams headed into halftime with the Bulldogs ahead 18-8.
The third quarter started with a run by the Grizzlies who cut the lead to just six before Westover rebuilt the lead heading into the final stanza up 25-17. In the fourth, Westover's Ashton Bettendorf scored 10 of his game high 13 points while going six for six from the free throw line and effectively sealing the game for Westover.
WCA built the lead to as high as 15 points before finally winning by 14, 39-25. WCA was led in scoring by Ashton Bettendorf who recorded his second double-double of the season with 13 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Isaac Von Eime and Tyler Hughes each had seven points while Blake Barber had five. Bailey McDowell had four points and Luke Barber chipped in with two.
With the win WCA improves to 8-2 on the season.
Middle school picks up win
The Westover middle school boys captured their eighth win on Tuesday afternoon defeating the North Cross Raiders 47-16.
The Bulldogs started the game fast and hit some early 3-pointers to take a 14-4 lead at the close of the first quarter.
Westover’s defense proved to be too much for the Raiders and held North Cross scoreless in the second quarter.
Keeley Bettendorf hit a half-court buzzer beater to extend Westover’s lead to 25-4 at the half.
Westover was led in scoring by Anderson Nance who had 10 points and Keeley Bettendorf who contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.