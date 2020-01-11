Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team spoiled Timberlake Christian Schoo's homecoming night by scoring a 59-50 victory.
The Bulldogs started the night against district rival Timberlake in Lynchburg down 16-6. After a time out, the Bulldogs battled but were still down 19-8 at the quarter break.
In the second quarter, the WCA offense was sparked by junior Chris Miller who hit five points in the quarter and Aaron Haley who hit two buckets right at the end of the half. The Bulldogs had cut the lead 30-28 going into the break.
WCA locked down the defense in the third quarter holding the Tornados to four points before Timberlake hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer, cutting WCA’s four point lead to one. The WCA offense exploded for 21 points behind an outing by Josh Lewis who had eight in the quarter and 20 on the game. Lewis had five rebounds and four blocks as well.
Dylan Aaron had been held scoreless until halftime. He erupted for 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the second half. Isaac Motley had 13 points. Dawson Booth had 10 rebounds.
WCA out scored the Tornados 21-14 in the fourth quarter and took the game with a 51-32 win over the final three frames.
WCA is now 8-4 and undefeated in the district.
The team travels to play Temple at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
