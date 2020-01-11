Westover Christian Academy middle school boys basketball team blew through the Timberlake Tornadoes in Lynchburg on Friday night with a 53-29 victory.

Having lost their first game against Timberlake in December, the Bulldogs were itching for a rematch.

Westover started strong ending the first quarter with a 10-point lead and was able to keep that lead going into halftime.

The Bulldogs made an impressive team effort and continued to build on that lead in the third and fourth quarters and won the game 53-29.

Anderson Nance once again led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points and Blake Johnson was not far behind scoring 15 points. Cameron Shelton and Britton Lackey also made solid contributions with eight points each.

The Bulldogs are now 5-3 this season.

Get sports news and scores

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments