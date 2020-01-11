Westover Christian Academy middle school boys basketball team blew through the Timberlake Tornadoes in Lynchburg on Friday night with a 53-29 victory.
Having lost their first game against Timberlake in December, the Bulldogs were itching for a rematch.
Westover started strong ending the first quarter with a 10-point lead and was able to keep that lead going into halftime.
The Bulldogs made an impressive team effort and continued to build on that lead in the third and fourth quarters and won the game 53-29.
Anderson Nance once again led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points and Blake Johnson was not far behind scoring 15 points. Cameron Shelton and Britton Lackey also made solid contributions with eight points each.
The Bulldogs are now 5-3 this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.