The Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team came away with a 61-57 win over second seed Stuart Hall on Tuesday night.
They now face rival Timberlake at 8 p.m. Friday at Timberlake. The Virginia Association of Christian Athletes state title game is set for Saturday.
Westover jumped out to a 15 to 8 lead behind two big 3-point shots from sophomore Noah Burton. Burton ended the night with 11 points.
In the second quarter, Stuart Hall heated up outscoring the Bulldogs 17 to 16, but WCA still held a 31 to 25 advantage. Dylan Aron had nine points and nine rebounds in the first half and finished the night with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Isaac Motley hit seven of eight free throws in the first half and hit one more in the fourth quarter for a total of 12 points on the night. Motley also had eight rebounds five assists and three steals.
In the third quarter Westover extended its lead to as many as 11 points before Stuart Hall stormed back into the game with three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
WCA was up 46-45 to start the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Dragons 15 to 12 in the final quarter behind two massive three point shots by Dawson Booth. Booth had three 3-pointers in the second half for a total of 13 points on the night.
Booth also had seven defensive rebounds and two steals. Jezekiah Morris added a three pointer in the fourth quarter to give him eight points for the night. Morris also had three steals. Josh Lewis scored two points and had eight rebounds despite being plagued with constant foul trouble. Booth took a game changing charge in the fourth quarter in spite of having four fouls. Noah Burton sealed the win with three huge free throws to finish the game.
WCA is now 17-6.
