Martinsville senior guard Troy Brandon battled foul trouble and finished with just five points last Monday in the Bulldogs’ loss at George Washington High School.
One week later, he scored 16 points in the fourth quarter — including a run of 12 straight — to finish with 30 and lead Martinsville to a 65-51 win over the Eagles in the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament.
“We worked so hard last week in practice ... trying to figure out the holes in their defense and where to get easy buckets for ourselves,” Brandon said. “We knew they were gonna come out and give us a run for our money, but we just stuck together and pulled through.”
The win sets up a meeting with Halifax County at 6 p.m. today in South Boston for the district championship.
“It’s hard to go back-to-back GW and Halifax,” Bulldogs head coach Jeff Adkins said. “We’re just excited to get this win and try to win tomorrow and bring the district title back to Martinsville.”
Brandon scored four points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but he really took off with 3:28 left in the game following a technical foul on GW’s Justin Bethel.
Bethel was called for a foul he disagreed with and was whistled again for the technical. Brandon stepped to the line and calmly sank four consecutive free throws for a 52-38 lead.
The next time down the floor, Brandon hit another pair from the line. He finished his spurt with three shots near the rim, the last of which put the Bulldogs ahead by 18.
“Troy just had a great game,” Adkins said. “Troy had foul trouble and didn’t have a very good game last time. Tonight he was the best player on the court, and it’s always good to see that.”
The Eagles, meanwhile, were erratic and uncoordinated all game. Passing lanes disappeared in an instant, box-outs were missed and layups went astray.
“I felt their intensity was up more, and they wanted it more than we did,” GW head coach Jermaine Parker said. “We once again were relaxed. It’s like we were nervous as far as playing the game. They took us out the game.”
For the first quarter, the Bulldogs seemed similarly unsteady, but they limited GW to five points in the second quarter and went on a 12-0 run in between Eagles baskets to take the first substantial lead of the game. Martinsville led 26-16 at the break, buoyed early on by low-post buckets and putbacks from Jahil Martin that resulted in 11 first-half points. He finished the game with 15.
“Jahil has had a great year,” Adkins said. “He catches the ball very well, and he runs he court, and he’s one of my best defensive players. ... He was very dominant.”
Martinsville only had three other scorers: Lemuel Jones had nine, Jeremiah Law supplied seven and Jaheim Niblett scored four.
Donavan Howard and Jakobe Dixon led the Eagles with 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Kapone Barley added eight.
GW now has an extra day of practice to prepare for hosting Blacksburg on Friday in the first round of the Region 4D tournament.
“I tell my guys that on any given day, any team is beatable,” Parker said. “They’ve got to understand that it’s win or go home. ... Hopefully that will sink in with them over tonight.”
M: Troy Brandon 30, Jahil Martin 15, Lemuel Jones 9, Jeremiah Law 7, Jaheim Niblett 4.
GW: Donavan Howard 12, Jakobe Dixon 10, Kapone Barley 8, Brad Price 5, Justin Bethel 4, Tyler McDuffie 4, Shawn Watlington 3, Taevon Walden 3, Sha’Kobe Hairston 2.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
