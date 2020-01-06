After starting the season with a 10-game winless streak, the George Washington High School girls basketball team has now won two games in a row.
The Eagles defeated Bassett 42-17 on Jan. 3 and Dan River 34-16 on Monday night.
GW head coach Deauti Harris believes the recent success stems from a more focused offensive approach and playing more cohesively.
“We’ve been working on bonding and developing a better chemistry,” she said. “During winter break, that’s what they were focused on—just cleaning up our offenses and executing our offenses.”
The Eagles built a 6-0 lead in the opening moments against Dan River on Monday, and they didn’t allow the Wildcats to score until 2:35 remained in the opening quarter.
George Washington led 10-2 after one quarter and 14-9 at halftime. GW kept the pressure on the Wildcats by making them pay for every rushed shot, missed box-out or errant pass.
“I feel like capitalizing on their mistakes is what pushed us over the edge to get the win,” GW senior Curtasja Brooks said. “When they had a turnover, we’d turn that into a fast break and score.”
Brooks scored 11 points for the Eagles, second on the team behind Nyasia Lanier’s 14 points.
Harris praised Brooks’ defensive effort, as well—a significant piece of the scheme that held Dan River to just four scorers with nobody having more than six points.
“We talked to them about forcing turnovers and not allowing second shots,” Harris said. “(Brooks) is integral in boxing out and securing those rebounds. Curtasja played amazing inside for us. Her defensive game was really key for us tonight.”
Elsewhere for GW, DeAnna Saunders scored five points, while Damiehja Darden and DaiZuane Giggetts each scored two.
Dan River mustered just five points in the second half, unable to stop GW from going ahead by as many as 20.
For Dan River, Takiya Smith and Andresia Conley each scored six points. Jasmyn Noble and Alexis Crews each scored two points.
The Wildcats, who defeated GW 44-31 earlier in the season, dropped to 5-4 overall this year.
The Eagles two-game winning streak is modest, but Brooks said she and her teammates are building morale while also learning how to piece together victories.
“It’s not a weight lifted. It’s that we know we can win now, but we’re not going to play like we know we can win,” Brooks said. “We want to remain humble throughout the season.”
