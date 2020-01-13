The Danville Braves introduced Stephen Brunson as the team's assistant general manager on Monday.
“Stephen has proven himself to be hardworking and quick to learn and adapt to a variety of roles,” said Brandon Bennett, the team's general manager in a press release. “He has a great rapport with our staff and fans. The two of us work well together and I look forward to working together as we prepare for the 2020 season.”
Brunson joined the Braves in 2018 as a media relations trainee and was later offered a position as the sales and marketing manager. He has also assisted the club in sponsorship and ticket sales, social media and digital marketing responsibilities in the last 15 months.
“The Braves are an organization that I love and want to continue to grow my career with,” Brunson said in the release. “I have loved my time in Danville and I’m excited to work with Brandon to create the best family-friendly entertainment in the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.