Michael Saunders has been named the manager of the Danville Braves in 2020, according to a news release issued Monday.
Saunders, 33, who played nine years in the Majors with Seattle, Toronto and Philadelphia as an outfielder, was named an all-star in 2016 with the Blue Jays and owned a career batting average of .232. He last played in 2017.
Joining Saunders on the Braves coaching staff are hitting coach Connor Narron, who served on the 2019 staff, and Angel Flores as a bench coach. Sam Feldman will be back in his second season as the strength coach, and Austin Smith is the athletic trainer.
