D-Braves announce new general manager
The Danville Braves announced Brandon Bennett as the team’s new general manager starting in January, according to a news release Wednesday.
Bennett replaces former General Manager David Cross, who was promoted earlier this month to the same position for the Rome (Georgia) Braves, the Class A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Bennett has worked in the Danville Braves organization since 2010, but he had served as the assistant general manager since 2016.
“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue as both a part of the Braves organization and Danville community,” Bennett stated in the release.
Bennett will be the organization’s third general manager in 26 years in Danville.
“Brandon is ready for the role of general manager and to lead the Danville Braves operations, having spent the past few seasons as assistant general manager combined with his prior experience in sales and operations,” stated Chip Moore, executive vice president of Braves minor league operations and special projects, in the release.
— Parker Cotton
Westover varsity boys fall to Hargrave
The Westover Christian Academy basketball team lost at Hargrave Military Academy 96-42 on Tuesday night.
Westover fell behind early 14-3 before catching up with Hargrave and trailing 16-14 with 52 seconds to go in the first quarter. Hargrave’s Tigers scored nine points in that final 52 seconds of the first quarter. Hargrave then proceeded to go on a 33-5 run in the second quarter effectively putting the game away.
Westover continued to battle in the second half scoring 14 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth quarter. Westover had four players to score six points: Dawson Booth, Jezekiah Morris, Josh Lewis and Isaac Motley.
Aaron Haley had four points and there were four Westover players with three points: Noah Burton, Matthew Moore Dylan Aron and Austin Carroll.
Austin Salmon also added two points.
Westover will take on Faith Christian Academy on the road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
—Special to the Register & Bee
WCA JV boys lose first game of season
Westover Christian Academy’s JV boys basketball team was back in action Tuesday afternoon after an 11-day layoff but suffered a 61-50 loss on the road against Hargrave Military Academy in a non conference game.
Westover started fast and built a small lead in the first quarter on the strength of eight points by Ashton Bettendorf including two 3-point shots. Westover led 12-9 after one period. The second quarter saw a back-and-forth affair with both teams trading baskets and neither team being able to exert their will. The teams went into halftime with Westover holding a slim lead at 21-19.
The third quarter was nothing short of a track meet in which the two teams traded baskets and runs on their way to scoring 21 points apiece.
The Tigers got red hot from deep hitting five 3-pointers, while the Bulldogs did the bulk of their damage in the paint led by Isaac Von Eime who had nine of his 22 points in the frame.
The last quarter was not nearly as kind to Westover as they committed too many turnovers which led to easy transition buckets for Hargrave and the Tigers stretched their burgeoning lead to as many as 15 points before the Bulldogs fought back to close to within 11 for a final score of 61-50.
—Special to the Register & Bee
