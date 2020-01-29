Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You may read 5 free articles every 30 days. After that, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription. Seven-day newspaper subscribers get digital access at no extra charge; add it to your current subscription here.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on godanriver.com. You're entitled to view 5 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
You may read 5 free articles every 30 days. After that, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription. Seven-day newspaper subscribers get digital access at no extra charge; add it to your current subscription here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When I was about 5 or 6, I lived with my mom and sister in a two-bedroom apartment in Santa Barbara, California, just across the street from my sister’s high school.
I couldn’t have a basketball hoop then, so I would take my ball outside and shoot at the treetops. I made every basket.
When we moved to another part of town after my sister graduated, I could finally have a hoop. I faked sick from school sometimes and stayed home by myself, bouncing the ball off the side of our small yellow house, calling out the commentary of imaginary games as they unfolded. I was always the star. And I was no longer sick by the time my mom came home.
When I moved to Colorado before my ninth birthday, the hoop came with, and I was forced to play in the snow. It was cold, but I was undeterred.
When I went to high school, I didn’t make the school team during my freshman or sophomore year. I remember being cut the second time, sitting in the coach’s office and being told that maybe I’d be good at lacrosse.
But I didn’t love lacrosse. Truthfully, I didn’t know what lacrosse was. I only loved basketball.
Everything I love about basketball I owe to Kobe Bryant. We grew up together — him on one side of the TV screen and me on the other.
And I’m not alone. Being born in Southern California in the early 1990s was a ticket to a thrilling lifetime of basketball fandom. There were millions of other kids like me — pretending the pass off the side of the house was from Kobe Bryant.
As I grew up, I followed his career from afar, seeing him play in Denver several times and in LA just once — four days before Christmas in 2010, a loss to a short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team, a game that remains one of my favorite memories with my dad.
I watched him win five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals, and I watched him score 60 points in his final game, in April 2016.
No Kobe Bryant memory is as vivid as July 7, 2010, though, when I was an intern at the Santa Barbara Independent, a weekly newspaper in my hometown. I was 19 years old and assigned to cover his skills academy at the University of California-Santa Barbara.
Reporters from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN were there, and somehow I get the chance to speak with him first. I wrote out questions on a notecard and interviewed him with a recorder my then-girlfriend had loaned me for the summer.
He shook my hand twice, and he was as kind and polite and genuine as we hope all of our favorite athletes to be. It was the perfect day — not only for me as a Los Angeles Lakers fan and as a Kobe Bryant fan, but as a budding sports journalist.
I left with hopes that this profession would allow me to speak with him again someday, hopefully without a dopey notecard of questions in my back pocket.
But there I was on Sunday, almost 10 years later, a more veteran sports journalist, reading about Kobe Bryant’s death.
He was 41, and he died alongside eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday in the mountains northwest of Los Angeles. They were on their way to a travel basketball game.
I had goosebumps all over my body trying to comprehend the news. I spent much of the rest of the day crying.
Bryant played a leading role in my love of basketball, as he did for so many others. Elements of his game — the footwork, the fadeaway, the dunks, the confidence, the work ethic — inspired a generation of basketball players after him all around the world.
Pieces of his style live on in the NBA, WNBA, college basketball, high school basketball, pickup games, driveways and spinning a ball up in the air while lying on the bed.
He finished as the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer, his career perfectly bookended by Michael Jordan and LeBron James. He is regarded as one of the best basketball players ever.
As an athlete, Bryant left an undeniable legacy. His legacy as a human being, however, is more complicated.
Bryant was far from a perfect person. He faced rape charges, which were eventually dropped and settled in a civil suit, in Colorado in July 2003; he directed a gay slur at an official in April 2011, then later became an advocate for the LGBTQ community and urged fans to not use “gay” as an insult; and he was widely regarded as a hostile and demanding teammate but worked in retirement to mentor younger players. He made mistakes, and he tried to atone, as we all do.
It is, of course, appropriate to mourn an imperfect person. Some will choose not to grieve his death, choose not to forgive him for his transgressions.
To some, Bryant’s life can serve as a case study for how much one person can change and grow during a lifetime. To others, they choose to abide by the saying: “When people tell you who they are, believe them.”
Nobody will ever be perfect. What we admire about somebody, we can still admire. The flaws we see in somebody, we can still see.
Bryant will always be the reason I love basketball. The reason I became a sports reporter. The reason I met friends like Josh, Johnny, Mark, Pfeif, Andre, Mike, Squid, Sam and Colton.
In this time of mourning, I think of the Bryant family and the other families devastated by the crash. I wish them peace.
But I also think of my basketball friends, and basketball as a whole, and wonder where I would be without them.
I grew out of idolizing Kobe Bryant a long time ago — his flaws always present in my mind alongside my fandom.
But he also taught me about love and what it meant to try. I never did play basketball as well as I hoped I would, but I tried and I still try. I was not a great writer when I met him, but I tried to improve and I still try.
I’ll never be able to thank him properly, but I owe it to him to try.
Bryant, 1996
Bryant, 1996
Bryant, 1996
Bryant, 1997
Bryant, 1998
Bryant, 1998
Bryant, 1999
Bryant, 2000
Bryant, 2002
Bryant, 2002
Bryant, 2002
Bryant, 2003
Bryant, 2003
Bryant, 2003
Bryant, 2004
Bryant, 2004
Bryant, 2006
Bryant, 2006
Bryant, 2007
Bryant, 2007
Bryant, 2008
Bryant, 2008
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2009
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2010
Bryant, 2011
Bryant, 2011
Bryant, 2011
Bryant, 2013
Bryant, 2016
Bryant, 2016
Bryant, 2016
Bryant, 2016
Bryant, 2017
Bryant, 2018
Bryant, 2018
Bryant, 2019
Bryant, 2019
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.