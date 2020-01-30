In the first home event for the Averett wrestling team since early November, the Cougars struggled to find their footing against Washington and Lee University on Thursday evening at the Grant Center.
Averett junior Brandon Woody’s pin at 141 pounds was an early highlight for the Cougars, but the Generals ended up winning eight of 10 weight classes overall to claim a 28-9 dual victory.
After the Cougars lost the first two weights of the dual, Woody’s win created a tie at 6-6.
“He attacked every period,” head coach Blake Roulo said of Woody. “He’s attacking the match not just to win, but to get better also.”
Woody, who is ranked No. 9 in the country at 141 pounds, built up a 14-4 lead in the third period against Matt Muller, but Muller found himself out of position, and Woody took advantage for the pin. He improved to 31-1 with the win.
“I kind of wait for guys to go upper body with me because I know I’m so dominant in that position,” Woody said. “I can end up getting somebody on their back in that position if they make a mistake, and that’s what I did.”
Averett’s only other win of the dual came in the very last match, when freshman heavyweight Trent Ragland earned a 4-0 decision against Clay Chadwick.
Ragland earned a takedown early in the first period and rode Chadwick to wind down the clock.
At the start of the second period, Ragland counseled with Roulo about which position to start in. Roulo suggested neutral, but Ragland felt more confident in taking the down position.
“I thought he wrestled a really good match from start to finish,” Roulo said. “I’m kind of leaving things up to him. He’s a really smart wrestler, and I like to see what he does in certain positions. … As long as he’s on the same page as our coaching staff, he’s going to have success. Sometimes you have to let kids go out there and do what they’re best at.”
Upon taking the down position, Ragland’s decision paid off as he earned an escape point for a 3-0 lead. At the exact same time, Chadwick was called for his second stalling warning, awarding another point to Ragland.
“Bottom is just a position we’ve been working hard this past week, and I know it’s something I have to work on,” Ragland said. “It’s situations like that where I have a lead … I knew I needed to choose bottom and work on those things in a live match.”
The 4-0 margin proved to be too much for Chadwick to overcome, and Ragland improved to 14-4 this season.
“Moving off the whistle, not letting that other guy try to trap you or break you down,” Ragland said. “You have to create that space on your own, and that’s something this past week, I’ve realized that’s what’s going to be the difference between me getting that escape or getting ridden out for 30 seconds to a minute.”
At 125 pounds to start the evening, junior Sam Braswell, ranked No. 5 in the nation at his weight, dropped an 11-9 decision to Riley Parker of the Generals.
“It definitely had an effect on the dual meet, because when (Braswell) wins the match, it gets everyone lit up the rest of the way,” Roulo said. “He’s a little firecracker that gets us going, but there’s no firecracker tonight, unfortunately. But I still think he put together a heck of a third period together after being down as much as he was.”
Washington and Lee’s Charlie Cunningham followed with a 6-3 decision at 133 pounds against Averett’s Easton Halliday.
The Generals then took a 15-6 advantage in the dual following Alex Winant’s 9-0 major decision against David Shelton and Ryan Luth’s 16-0 technical fall against Landon Childress.
Washington and Lee continued to build its lead with wins at 165 pounds and 174 pounds by Nicholas Konovalchik and Patrick Hofstedt, who both picked up decisions against Isaiah Deck (6-3) and Noah Wienclawski (3-2), respectively.
At 184 pounds, Averett’s George Moseley lost 3-1 in sudden victory against Rexx Hallyburton. After the wrestlers labored through a scoreless first period, Moseley earned the first point of the match with an escape at the start of the second period. Hallyburton earned an escape of his own at the start of the third, but they had to settle for a 1-1 tie after regulation. Hallyburton earned a takedown during the overtime period to improve to 20-2 this season and push the dual score to 24-6.
“He wrestled the entire match and did not shoot one shot, and I think when he believes in his ability to score, he’s going to take off,” Roulo said. “I think that comes from being a freshman. The more experience he gets, the more confidence he’ll have in his shots, and he’ll be able to close out wins against really good wrestlers like that kid.”
Washington and Lee’s Brad Basham secured the final Generals win of the night with an 8-0 decision against Kowan Lee.
Averett returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Bluefield College.
