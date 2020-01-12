A possible win over the top team in the USA South East Division slipped away late in the game Sunday, as William Peace University — trailing for the first 25 minutes — gradually chipped away at Averett’s lead.
The Cougars led almost the entire first half and into the third quarter, but Pacers guard Khadijah Daniels scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the second half to spur William Peace to a 67-58 win at the Grant Center.
The Pacers improved to 13-2 overall and maintained an unblemished 6-0 record in the USA South. Averett (8-6, 2-3), meanwhile, had its two-game winning streak broken by possibly the best team it will see in the regular season all year.
“They’ve been playing really, really well. They’ve been playing really well together, and their record shows it,” Cougars head coach Aby Diop said. “They’re up there for sure.”
William Peace entered the contest on a seven-game winning streak and has been led all year by a trio of double-digit scorers: Jaymesha Sanders (averages 14.1 points), Lauryn Cross (12.7) and Mikayla Ray (12.6). Averett managed to limit that group to eight, three and 13 points, respectively, on Sunday, but it was tough to account for Daniels, an 8.9 points-per-game scorer, coming off the bench and getting hot.
“In our scouting report and everything we prepared for, it included their bench players,” Diop said, “and I’m proud of them for holding their starters to below or just around their averages, but allowing somebody to come off the bench and be that efficient—and nobody stepping up to defender her—kind of hurt us.”
Daniels shot eight of 15 from the field and hit eight of nine free throws.
Averett sophomore guard Camryn Lunsford led the Cougars with 19 points on seven of 10 shooting before fouling out. Sophomore forward Genesis Weiters scored 10 points and had nine rebounds before also fouling out. Freshman Courtney Scott and senior Brooke Carthon each supplied nine points.
Early on, it looked as though Averett had an answer for nearly everything the Pacers attempted to do.
William Peace shot 34.7 percent from 3-point range entering Sunday but went without a make in the first half (the Pacers finished three of 14 from distance). The visitors also had many drives to the basket not got as planned—a spectrum that ranged from balls rolling off the rim to balls not being properly angled and clearing the rim altogether.
The Cougars led 16-7 after the first quarter and 30-27 at halftime—aided by a career high three 3-pointers from Lunsford.
“I loved how we played in the first half. We were attacking the rim. I think there were some layups that we missed, but we were getting really good looks,” Diop said. “We were playing well defensively and communicating and getting stops.”
Ultimately, the Cougars couldn’t get enough stops against Daniels down the stretch, and William Peace finally took the lead for good midway through the third quarter. In addition to not making the most of their 21 offensive rebounds, Averett missed 11 free throws—continuing a season-long trend of not executing in that area of the game.
The Cougars now start a stretch of four consecutive road games, starting with a 6 p.m. Wednesday meeting at Mary Baldwin University.
“You have to have short-term memory to move on to the next one,” Diop said. “This one hurt. I thought we were right there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.