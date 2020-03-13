Spring sports at Averett University have been canceled.
The USA South Athletic Conference announced Friday the cancellation of all remaining regular season and tournament competitions in all sports for all league members, effective Monday. The decision comes as a result of the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
“Although the Conference acknowledges the disappointment this decision creates for our student-athletes, families and fans, it keeps the safety of those individuals and their communities at the forefront,” the league stated in a release.
Averett originally had softball, men’s lacrosse and men’s tennis home events scheduled today and Sunday, but all have been canceled ahead of Monday’s official cutoff. Wrestlers Sam Braswell and George Moseley were also slated to compete at the NCAA Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday.
The final day of Averett’s spring season ultimately proved to be Thursday when the baseball team earned its first win of the season in a 5-0 victory over Guilford College to finish 1-17; the women’s tennis team defeated Southern Virginia University 6-3 to finish 4-0; and the softball team swept a doubleheader against Roanoke College to finish the season 10-2 overall.
In the spring, Averett also fields men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, a men’s tennis team and a men’s golf team. The men’s lacrosse team finishes the year 0-6, the women’s team 1-5. The men’s tennis team finished the year 5-0, and the men’s golf team was in the middle of a promising season featuring four top-three team finishes dating back to the fall season.
“Every single spring team is in tears,” Averett athletic director Meg Stevens said. “They love the sports they play, they love their teammates, they love their coaches. What an incredibly difficult decision. But we keep the first thing the first thing, and our student-athlete health and safety and well-being is important.”
Common sense and rationale may have won out, but that doesn’t diminish the immediate emotions of a canceled season.
“Right now, it’s extremely sad, it’s heartbreaking,” Stevens said.
Other USA South members — including Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, William Peace University in North Carolina, Berea College in Kentucky and Covenant College in Georgia — announced on either Wednesday or Thursday that they canceled all spring competition.
Stevens, who is also a member of the conference’s executive committee, said the league has been proactive throughout the week in determining the best steps.
“As a conference, we’ve got 18 institutions. We are spread out. In ways we are very alike, and in some ways we are different,” she said. “Our priorities and thoughts at the beginning of the week, like everyone’s, changed quickly by the end of the week regarding what was important and what was happening.”
Ultimately, she said, it seemed impractical for the conference to try to continue competition and salvage any sort of championship at the end of the season. Those flawed logistics, coupled with the concern for student-athlete welfare, were enough to halt competition for the rest of the semester.
The NCAA made the unprecedented decision Thursday to cancel the remaining winter and spring championships at all levels of competition. One by one, individual schools and whole athletic conferences at all levels across the nation made the decision to indefinitely suspend or outright cancel all spring competitions.
“The other key piece of this is we’re taking our lead from the NCAA,” Stevens said. “When the NCAA comes out and says winter and spring championships are done, then, for me, that puts a different onus on conferences talking about, ‘What’s the plan? What does that look like?’ And I think we came to a good decision, a hard decision, a very difficult decision.”
Late Thursday evening, Averett University announced it would not hold in-person classes from Wednesday through April 1. All spring athletics during that time frame were also canceled, but the USA South’s decision supersedes that plan.
A potential silver lining in this development, however, is the NCAA’s reported plan to offer “eligibility relief” to spring student-athletes at all levels of competition to make up for the season that has been cut short.
“That doesn’t make it better, but that gives it a glimmer of hope,” Stevens said. “We’ve already had seniors say, ‘Really? I can come back?’ That may not be an option for everyone, but the fact that it’s an option, we are in unprecedented times, so I think that has helped with that conversation.”
That additional season or semester of eligibility may be most impactful for seniors, but Stevens said it would extend to all spring student-athletes regardless of one’s year in school.
Student-athletes are, of course, still part of Averett’s larger general student population, and the school has urged all students to return home if possible.
Averett spokesperson Cassie Williams Jones said students who live in campus housing can apply to remain there if they have a situation that would make it difficult for them to return home — such as if they are an international student, if they have a job in the Danville community or if their family lives in what is being designated as a COVID-19 hotspot. Roughly 250 student-athletes live in campus housing, she said.
For athletes who live off campus or successfully apply to remain on campus, it was not clear Friday evening how much access they would have to athletic facilities such as the weight room, batting cages or training room. Those discussions are ongoing, Jones said.
As the athletic department readies to potentially see dozens of student-athletes leave town for an extended period of time, Stevens said her staff’s first priority is making sure they’ll be in safe locations. She noted the program’s high number of international students and the importance of keeping tabs on them and domestic students alike.
“These are people we have relationships with,” she said. “Coaches have been in these folks’ living rooms. We know these kids and their families very, very well.”
Beyond that, much of the athletic department’s responsibilities remain the same
“While students may be moving online, coaches will have a key role,” Stevens said, citing the attendance reports that need to be filed and academic advising meetings that still need to take place. “Coaches roles in a lot of ways will have to step up because we won’t have them face to face.”
Though the university and the athletic department have been planning for this kind of a scenario for a while, it is just now being put into action and there is still a lot of uncertainty.
“I think we’re into high-gear, actually,” Stevens said. “The amount of work necessarily hasn’t changed. In some ways, it’s probably gone up. Just the fashion in which we’re going to do it looks different. It’s the unknown. We don’t know when it will go back to normal, so you have to plan for everything.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.