DaMarcus Wimbush, a 2016 Tunstall High School graduate who is now a redshirt junior linebacker at Bluefield College, was named to the AFCA NAIA Coaches All-America Second Team earlier this month.

He was also an All-America First Team selection in 2018.

Wimbush racked up 146 tackles — including 100 solo stops — with 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during the 2019 season for the Rams, who went 4-7. He was also honored as the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team MSC Appalachian Division linebacker.

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.

