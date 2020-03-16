Three Averett University athletes earned USA South weekly honors on Monday.
Softball senior Kaitlyn Aherron was named the league’s Player of the Week while women’s lacrosse freshman Taylor Roberts-Dishon and baseball freshman Braxton Eades were each named Rookie of the Week for their respective sports.
Aherron, a native of Alton, hit .462 (6 for 13) across four games last week, helping the Cougars go 4-0. She tallied eight RBI, three home runs, one double and two walks. As a pitcher, she also went 2-0 with 12 strikeouts.
Roberts-Dishon, an Edgemere, Maryland, native, caused a game-high four turnovers in Averett’s only game last week, an 11-9 loss to Pfeiffer University. She also gained control of three ground balls in the contest.
Eades, a native of Hurt, pitched six shutout innings last week against Guilford College. He allowed one walk and seven hits to go with five strikeouts, earning the win in the Cougars’ 5-0 victory. It was not only his first collegiate victory, but it was also Averett’s first win of the season.
