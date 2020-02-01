Averett University men's basketball used a big run to overcome a second-half deficit and beat conference foe Methodist University 70-63 on the road Saturday for the Cougars' eighth win in a row.
Averett (14-6, 10-2 USA South), down 30-26 at halftime, trailed Methodist (10-9, 6-5 USA South) by as many as nine points early in the second half. Yet, the Cougars mounted their comeback soon after by going on a 22-4 run over eight-plus minutes to surge ahead 59-49 with 5:17 remaining - including an 11-0 spurt once they got within one of the Monarchs. Averett's lead grew to 12 points before Methodist got within six several times late before time ran out, sealing an important road victory in conference play for the Cougars.
Despite a slow offensive start for both teams, Methodist controlled the game for most of the first half. The Monarchs took a 7-4 lead and didn't relinquish it until Averett battled back to tie it, 45-45, at the 10:59 mark of the second half.
Although both teams shot nearly identical percentages from the field, Averett had the upper hand on the glass by out-rebounding Methodist 49-32 - including 19 offensive boards.
Junior Montre' Cash led the Cougars with 17 points and five assists off the bench. Sophomore Isaiah Jones, who had several key baskets during Averett's comeback run, totaled 16 points and seven rebounds while junior Raymond Bullock III had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Jones and Bullock also had two blocks each.
With the win, Averett added to its lead in the USA South East Division. The Cougars, at 10-2 in league play, hold a sizeable lead in the standings over Methodist, Pfeiffer University and William Peace University, which are in a three-way tie for second play at 6-5 in conference play.
Averett returns home to face N.C. Wesleyan College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
