With a 66-53 win against Maryville College on Jan. 11, Averett men’s basketball coach David Doino came into sole possession of the program’s record for conference wins, surpassing Averett Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Allen.
Doino, who started at Averett in 2014, claimed his 46th conference win. He has since also earned his 47th conference win with a 71-65 victory at Berea College on Jan. 12.
Doino’s mark tops Allen’s 45 conference wins from 2004-10.
“I always wanted to be as good of a coach as I could be,” Doino said. “I don’t know if I would say I ever thought of myself holding a record at a school like Averett that has had phenomenal coaches in the past — just to mention one, coach Allen, who I had the pleasure to coach against while I was at NC Wesleyan. I have great respect for him for how good of a coach he was and still is at Army. To pass a guy like that, it’s an honor to be mentioned with him.”
Doino served as an assistant coach at North Carolina Wesleyan for seven seasons and at Virginia Wesleyan, his alma mater, from 2005-07, before taking his first head coaching job at Averett.
“This is not anything I ever thought about when I was becoming a head coach. You don’t do it for records,” he said. “I love coaching, I love being in the gym with the guys and being around them on trips. It’s just something I love to do, and I’ve been fortunate to have some success.”
Doino’s Cougars were USA South regular season champions his first year, when they went 18-9 overall and 11-3 in the league. After going 15-11 overall and 6-8 in the conference the next year, in 2015-16, Averett repeated as regular season champions in 2016-17 with a 9-5 conference record (12-15 overall). In his last two seasons, Averett has gone 14-12 (8-8 USA South) and 9-18 (8-9 USA South).
Aside from last year, Doino’s teams have shown the ability to consistently reach double-digit win totals.
“It really comes down to all the guys that have been on those teams,” Doino said. “There have been ups and downs through all of those years, but we’ve always had great people in the program that put their trust in me and really gave me everything they got.”
Doino said he was humbled by the notes of congratulations he received from colleagues in the coaching world and former players.
“It’s a testament to those guys, showing up every day, coming to work,” he said. “When you have guys willing to put themselves aside for the greater cause of the team, things like this happen.”
Doino’s overall record at Averett is 77-71, making him third all-time in victories at the school — behind Allen (97) and Kirk Chandler (85; 1992-2004).
Doino said this year’s team, currently 9-6 overall and 5-2 in the USA South, focuses on the same core pillars he instilled with each of his previous teams: togetherness, defensive rebounding and effort.
If that remains true for the rest of the season, he likes his team’s chances to play deep into the postseason.
“I like where our togetherness is as a group, but there’s a lot of little things we have to continue to get better at,” he said. “As long as we come to work every day and have a goal to continuously get better and there’s no complacency, I think we’ll have a chance to compete.”
