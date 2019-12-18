A career-high 18 points from sophomore guard Camryn Lunsford was not enough to elevate the Averett women’s basketball team past North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday.
The Cougars led 19-13 after the opening quarter, but poor ball security and rebound positioning ultimately led to a 77-63 loss at the Grant Center.
Averett turned the ball over 23 times and allowed 18 offensive rebounds that led to easy buckets for the Bishops. The loss dropped the Cougars to 6-4 overall and 1-2 in the USA South.
“Missed box-outs, we gave up a good amount of second-chance opportunities and just us not taking care of the ball ultimately,” head coach Aby Diop said. “We’ve got to be better with the ball.”
Lunsford had seven of the team’s turnovers, but she also had six rebounds and four steals with two assists. She felt the team’s tone shift after the first quarter, which led to the team spiraling as the game went on.
“There were periods where had energy, and there were periods when we fell off,” Lunsford said. “Because we weren’t consistent, they were able to score on us. We didn’t get stops, and then we didn’t convert.”
Senior guard Brooke Carthon added 14 points and seven rebounds for Averett. Freshman Courtney Scott and senior Ravyn Johnson also scored eight points apiece. The Cougars only got 10 points off the bench, however.
“Our starters are contributing a lot, and our bench points are kind of down,” Diop said. “We’ve just got to find a way to get them going and to contribute more on the offensive end.”
N.C. Wesleyan scored 20 or more points in each of the final three quarters, peaking at 24 in the fourth. Averett, meanwhile, scored no more than 19 in any quarter.
Cydney Nichols led the Bishops (7-3, 3-0 USA South) with 20 points off the bench. Kayla Johnson added 16 points, and Kayrisma Harrison tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.
“They understand their personnel really well,” Lunsford said. “They understand they have shooters on the outside, and they have really fast drivers. They play in transition really well. They hit people in transition really well. .... We didn’t do our part in slowing them down.”
Averett University now takes its break for the winter holidays, and the Cougars will return to the court at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at Southern Virginia University. The Cougars play at home Tuesday, Jan. 7 against Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
“I think we’ve learned a lot from these first 10 games,” Diop said. “I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves. With this break, it’s a matter of hitting the reset button a little bit, getting a little bit of rest, focusing on getting back on the court, doing what they need to do during this break so we can come back even stronger.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
