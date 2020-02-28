By Special to the Register & Bee
Huntingdon College stunned Averett University 86-84 with a tip-in as time expired in the USA South Conference Tournament semifinals Friday night in the Grant Center.
Huntingdon (14-13) will face Methodist University in the USA South Tournament championship game today at 6 p.m. in Averett’s Grant Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for seniors, children and students.
Averett (20-7) opened the game on a 9-0 run sparked by six consecutive points by Isaiah Jones, which included a 3-pointer and a steal, dunk and foul for the and-one. Huntingdon, however, settled down and closed the gap to pull within 19-18 on a Damien Madison layup with 7:57 left in the period. However, Averett held off the Hawks down the stretch and used a 12-4 run over the final three minutes of the period to take a 44-32 lead into halftime.
Huntington closed out the game with a 9-1 run to win. The Hawks tied it 84-84 on a layup with 16.9 seconds left. Averett pushed the ball and missed a layup. Huntingdon got the rebound and threw it ahead to Aaron Washington, who missed a contested layup. Yet, Jacob Champion was there to tip it in as time ran out, lifting the Hawks and ending the Cougars’ tournament run while snapping their 14-game win streak.
The Cougars’ tournament run ends in the semifinals for the third time in six seasons. Despite the loss, Averett’s season likely comes to a close with several notable program records. The Cougars set the program marks for consecutive wins (14) and conference wins in a single season (15) while tying the overall single-season victories record with 20 wins in 2019-20.
In the first semifinal game of the evening, East Division No. 3 seed Methodist (17-10) took down West Division No. 1 seed Covenant College 76-71, advancing the Monarchs to their second consecutive championship game and 13th in their program’s long history.
Methodist’s Dante Burden scored 27 points with seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Monarchs back from a four-point halftime deficit. Kaymon Mitchell added 23 points for Methodist. Covenant (15-12) started the game on fire from the floor, shooting 64% in the first half. Chris Barnette had 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first half. However, Covenant couldn’t stop Methodist’s big shots in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.