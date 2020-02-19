The Averett women’s basketball team had two close calls against Meredith College during the regular season, but the Cougars escaped with wins both times.
On Wednesday in the first round of the USA South Conference Tournament, the Avenging Angels gave Averett a third tight contest, but the Cougars again came away victorious, claiming a 68-56 win at the Grant Center.
The win sends the Cougars to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, where they will face Piedmont College, the West Division’s No. 2 seed at 2 p.m. Saturday in Demorest, Georgia.
The East Division third-seeded Cougars (18-8) had topped the East Division sixth-seeded Angels (9-17) by three and five points during the two regular-season meetings, and Wednesday was similarly close for much of the evening.
After leading 28-24 at the half, Averett opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to create a 14-point lead at 40-26. The Angels closed the third with an 18-9 run of their own to trail by only five going to the fourth.
In the final quarter, Meredith whittled the lead to just two points, at 53-51, with 5:43 to play. Averett senior Ravyn Johnson converted a three-point play with 4:24 left to push the lead back to four points, but Meredith’s Kimberly Schuh added a three-point play of her own. Those would be Meredith’s last points until the final seconds with the game out of reach.
Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 2:57 to play and a layup more than a minute later for a six-point edge. Cougars senior Kiara Smith tallied a 3-pointer to extend the lead to nine, and Courtney Scott registered a steal and a layup for an 11-point cushion. Averett sealed the game from the free throw line to advance.
Johnson and Scott led the Cougars with 16 points apiece. Brooke Carthon added 13 points, and Smith supplied 12. Camryn Lunsford had nine points and Genesis Weiters had two points to round out Averett’s scoring.
Johnson also had 13 rebounds in the contest. Scott had seven steals, four assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Carthon had eight rebounds to go with four assists and four steals.
The Cougars got off to a cold start in the game, allowing the Angels to build a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, but they went into the second quarter trailing just 17-13.
By the end of the second quarter, the Cougars had flipped the score and led by four at the break. Averett went just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes, so the Cougars’ comeback came via getting inside position, grabbing seven offensive rebounds and forcing 16 turnovers. They started the quarter on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good.
