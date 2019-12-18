The man they call “Goody” had himself more than a good game.
Averett junior Raymond Bullock III tallied a career-high 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting on Wednesday against Huntingdon College, but the Cougars collectively came up one point short in a 93-92 loss at the Grant Center.
With the score tied at 90 in the final 30 seconds, Bullock found himself on the baseline against Hawks forward Ceaunte Zachery. Bullock spun back into the lane and hit a fadeaway jumper with 21 seconds remaining.
“That was definitely the look I was trying to get,” Bullock said. “My teammates have a tremendous amount of confidence in me, and they’re always telling me to be aggressive.”
It was ultimately a short-lived lead, as Huntingdon guard James Harris hit his second 3-pointer of the game with six seconds to play. After an Averett (6-5, 2-1 USA South) timeout, junior guard Montre’ Cash received the inbounds pass wide toward the sideline, but he cut back inside and elevated for a 3-pointer of his own — one that went astray off the rim as time expired.
“I definitely got the shot I wanted. It’s a shot I’ll practice a lot here on out,” said Cash, who scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half. “I got the shot I wanted. I thought it felt good.”
Cash said the Cougars were only in a position to win because of the attitude Bullock brought to the floor.
“Goody gave us all our energy tonight,” Cash said. “From the start, he had energy. He was the only one that had energy … and we finally matched him [in the second half].”
Huntingdon’s game-winner fittingly came on a shot from the perimeter, where the Hawks (4-6, 2-2) were 11 of 22 for the game. Seven of those buckets came in the first half—an indication of Averett’s poor defensive rotations that led to a 51-37 halftime deficit.
“I think we did not come ready to play defense in the first half,” head coach David Doino said. “We continuously let their guards get to their strong moves. That’s the most points we’ve given up in a half this year, and there’s a reason for it. When you can’t contain the dribble, you spend so much time trying to help each other that at some point the rotation is just not going to be there.”
The Hawks’ lead swelled to 17 points with 15:52 to play in the second half, at which point Doino asked to see more passion from his team. From that point forward, the Cougars outscored Huntingdon 46-30 to get back in the game, an effort that ultimately fell short.
“I told the guys I was proud of how we fought down the stretch,” Doino said. “It was just too little, too late when you dig yourself that big of a hole. You spend so much energy trying to get it back that you have to be so perfect in your detail down the stretch to win games like that, and we just weren’t there tonight.”
Damien Madison scored 24 for Huntingdon, and he was backed up by 21 points from Aaron Washington, who hit five 3-pointers. Zachery finished with 15 points.
Averett senior forward Tim Henry scored 14 points, and freshman guard Corey Baldwin added 10. Bullock’s career day came less than 24 hours after he scored a previous season-high 15 points in Averett’s 77-55 win against Brevard College on Tuesday.
Averett returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 when the Cougars welcome LaGrange College to the Grant Center.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.