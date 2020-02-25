The Averett wrestling program finished 10th at last season’s NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament, a jump of three spots from a 13th-place finish the year before in its first season of competition.
This year, the Cougars are hoping to crack the top five and check off a longer list of goals when action beginson Friday at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Averett head coach Blake Roulo said the team also hopes to qualify at least five wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament, have eight wrestlers place in the top eight of the region and have all 10 wrestlers win a match at the regional tournament.
“We got a pretty solid team this year,” Roulo said. “We should do well.”
Spearheading Averett’s chances are juniors Sam Braswell and Brandon Woody at 125 and 141 pounds, respectively.
Both were NCAA qualifiers last season, and they’ve only gotten better this year. At 25-3, Braswell is ranked sixth in the nation by d3wrestle.com and 10th by InterMat. At 35-1, Woody is ranked eighth by InterMat and ninth by d3wrestle.com. Woody’s only loss is to No. 1 Troy Stanich from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.
The seeds for the regional tournament won’t be released until Thursday evening, but Braswell is a likely top seed, and Woody is likely second behind Stanich, Roulo said.
Roulo also said he’s excited to see how some of Averett’s dark horse wrestlers compete. Among them is sophomore Joseph Jones — who went 6-10 last season as a backup at 125 and is now 17-12 at 133 pounds.
Roulo also cited the progress made by freshman Isaiah Deck, who began the year 3-12 but is now 13-15 at 165 pounds.
“He’s done really well and finally learned how to transition at the college level,” Roulo said.
Junior Caleb Harmon has a 16-19 record at 149 pounds, sophomore Tony Blackman is 17-18 at 157 pounds, freshman Noah Wienclawski is 10-23 at 174 pounds and freshman Kowan Lee is 12-20 at 197 pounds — a quartet that gives Roulo confidence when thinking about team goals of placing and winning individual matches at the regional tournament.
Averett also has high hopes for freshmen George Moseley and Trent Ragland at 184 pounds and heavyweight, respectively.
Moseley is currently 27-17 with 17 pins so far this season.
“George Moseley didn’t know how to shoot when he first got to college, and for him to right away have success, he’s doing a lot of things most freshmen don’t do,” Roulo said. “He’s special. He can beat anyone in that tournament. The only one who can stop George Moseley is George Moseley. If he lets the match be close, he’s not going to accomplish his goals, but he has the ability to pin anyone.”
Ragland, in his first season after transferring from Virginia Tech, is 18-4 and ranked ninth in the nation by InterMat. He is also listed as a contender for the top 10 by d3wrestle.com.
“Trent Ragland is just getting better and better. He looks better every single match,” Roulo said. “He’s gritty, he’s tough and he’s doing what it takes to win at heavyweight. One of the biggest ways to win at heavyweight is being in phenomenal shape because those guys have so much weight to move around. He’s just doing all the right things.”
Any qualifiers that Averett has will compete in the NCAA Division III Tournament on March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
