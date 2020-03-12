The NCAA announced on Thursday the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring sports championships at all levels of competition, citing the possible spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Included in that decision is the cancellation of the Division III wrestling championships at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Averett University was supposed to have junior Sam Braswell and freshman George Moseley compete on Friday and Saturday.
Now, their seasons are over.
“Obviously we are heartbroken that our guys won’t be able to compete in the national tournament after they worked so hard to get here,” Averett head coach Blake Roulo said.
The NCAA statement, in full, said: “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
Earlier this week when the tournament’s brackets were announced, Braswell was listed as the seventh seed at 125 pounds. He compiled a 30-3 record this season and became Averett’s first region champion at the NCAA Southeast Regional at the end of February. In the most recent national rankings, Braswell was ranked fifth at his weight by d3wrestle.com and eighth by InterMat.
Braswell would have been making his second appearance at the NCAA championships. He also qualified as a sophomore.
Moseley went 31-13 in his freshman year and entered the NCAA championships unseeded after placing third at the regional tournament at 184 pounds. Twenty of his wins this year came by pin.
USA South members cancel spring schedules
One day after USA South Athletic Conference members Mary Baldwin University and Berea College canceled the remainder of their spring sport schedules, William Peace University and Covenant College followed suit on Thursday.
All four schools announced a shift to online academic instruction for the rest of the semester, and all spring athletic events at each school have been canceled.
They join a growing list of schools and leagues at all levels to suspend or cancel all athletic events as a precautionary measure while the country and world learn more about containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
As of late Thursday, Averett University had made no indication that changes were likely to occur to its academic or athletic operations.
But the cancellation of sports at other USA South institutions means Averett will no longer compete in contests against those programs — a move that affects Averett’s men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and baseball teams. Averett’s baseball team also had a non-conference baseball game next Tuesday against Tufts University get canceled as a result of a similar decision by that school to halt all spring sports activity.
