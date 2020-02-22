DEMOREST, Ga. — The Averett University women's basketball team dropped a hard fought 78-63 contest to Piedmont College on Saturday afternoon in the USA South Conference quarterfinal.
Piedmont (18-8) jumped out early on the Cougars opening up a 22-9 advantage following the opening quarter and increased its lead to as many as 18 points with just under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.
However, Averett (18-9) caught fire to close out the half and rolled off an impressive 30-7 run to take a 39-34 lead into the break.
The Lions capitalize on a 19-14 third quarter advantage to even the game a 53 all heading into the deciding fourth quarter and benefitted from a 25-point final quarter to earn the 78-63 victory.
Senior Ravyn Johnson finished her Averett career in impressive fashion on Satuday as the forward rolled off a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with two assists and two steals.
Freshman Courtney Scott also finished with a double-double, totaling 14 points and 10 rebounds, while adding a team-high four assists and three steals.
Additionally, senior Brooke Carthon tallied double-digit points with 12, while fellow seniors Kiara Smith and Samantha Tecson combined with eight points and five rebounds off the bench.
