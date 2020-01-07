The Averett women’s basketball team brought an end to its two-game losing streak on Tuesday evening thanks to a dominating effort against Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
The visiting Mustangs are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, which is not affiliated with the NCAA, and they looked outmatched from the start in what became a 97-27 win for the Cougars at the Grant Center. Averett’s 97 points were a season-high, and the points allowed were a season-low.
Averett lost on Jan. 3 to Southern Virginia University and on Dec. 18 to North Carolina Wesleyan, but the Cougars (7-5) broke that short skid by shooting 47.6 percent (40 of 84) from the field and recording season-highs in assists (24) and turnovers forced (28) against MACU (3-6).
Averett led 22-4 after the first quarter, 49-9 at halftime and 77-16 through three quarters.
With the score so lopsided, head coach Aby Diop wanted to make sure her team still executed on all of its basic principles.
“In games like this, it’s easy to not execute and try to play one-on-one, but I think we shared the ball really well today,” Diop said. “We had some players step up and do good things, and I think it’s a confidence-booster to help us with our conference play coming up.”
Averett sophomore guard Camryn Lunsford tallied a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Freshman guard Courtney Scott, in addition to tying her career high with 18 points, had career highs in rebounds (12) and assists (seven). Sophomores Genesis Weiters (13 points), Rana Davis-Robinson (12) and Shay Brumbles (four) also had career-high point totals. Weiters also grabbed a personal-best 11 rebounds.
Averett limited the Mustangs to 19.6 percent (10 of 51) shooting from the field. Sophomore Judea Edmonds scored 17 points to lead MACU, but nobody else scored more than five points.
Elsewhere for Averett, senior Brooke Carthon scored 19 points and had nine rebounds, and senior Ravyn Johnson added six points with 12 boards.
“I feel like we can get those same looks against better teams as well,” Lunsford said. “We had so many assists today, and that shows that when we play together, we can beat really anybody.”
If nothing else, Tuesday’s win can act as a primer for Averett’s two other games this week. The Cougars play at Meredith College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and they host William Peace University—which leads the USA South East Division (11-2, 4-0)—at noon on Sunday at the Grant Center.
“Coming into this stretch, we really need everybody,” Lunsford said, “and everybody sees that they can have an impact on the floor and not just on the bench.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.