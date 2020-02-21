The Averett women’s basketball team topped Meredith College on Wednesday in the first round of the USA South Conference Tournament and now turns its attention to Piedmont College in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Demorest, Georgia.
Including Wednesday’s win, the Cougars (18-8) have now won five of their last six games, giving head coach Aby Diop a reason for optimism going forward.
“I think things are clicking for us, really. Practices fortunately have still been competitive which plays a big part in how we play,” she said. “We’ve limited our turnovers here and there. We’re working the ball around really well, and we’re playing pretty good defense.”
To Diop’s point about ball movement and defense, the Cougars assisted on 17 of 22 field goals in the win against Meredith, and they forced 24 turnovers to tie their third-most in a game all season.
“They’re in-tune to the scout more than ever, just locked in and taking it seriously, like they should be,” Diop said.
Averett also relied heavily on the inside games of seniors Ravyn Johnson (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Brooke Carthon (13 points, eight rebounds) to score easy buckets. Not every matchup in the tournament will allow for that kind of success, but getting a low-post presence established in some fashion will be vital.
“Moving forward, we have to have that attack mentality,” Diop said.
The Cougars match up relatively evenly with the Lions. Each team has four players averaging more than 10 points per game, and neither team is a strong threat from 3-point range — Averett shoots 25.8 percent from there, Piedmont shoots 27.8 percent.
Piedmont wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the conference’s West Division and finished the regular season with a 17-8 overall record. The Lions have won nine straight games, their last loss coming Jan. 11.
Diop noted that the Lions feature last season’s Player of the Year in senior guard Amari Price, who’s averaging 11.8 points this season, but Piedmont has other established options, as well.
Averett lost at home to Piedmont 68-56 in the fourth game of the season, but Diop said both teams have likely changed so much since then.
“I know it’s going to be a challenging game, but I think we’re ready for that challenge,” she said. “I think our girls are excited for it.”
Carthon, Scott, Lunsford earn league honors
Averett senior guard Brooke Carthon and freshman guard Courtney Scott were recognized by the USA South on Thursday by being named to the East Division First Team and Second Team, respectively.
Carthon leads the Cougars with 14.0 points per game this season, and she is second in rebounds (8.5). She was named the USA South Player of the Week twice this season.
Scott has averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals in her first season at Averett. She was selected to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week earlier this month after scoring 20 points in a win against Methodist and a career-high 28 points in a win over William Peace.
Sophomore guard Camryn Lunsford was named to the USA South All-Sportsmanship team. She has averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals this season.
