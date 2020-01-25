The Averett men’s basketball team won its sixth consecutive game Saturday, continuing a string of well-rounded defensive performances against USA South opponents.
The Cougars welcomed Pfeiffer University to the Grant Center and limited the highest-scoring team in the conference (92.4 points entering Saturday) to well below its average in an 83-65 win.
The first game of Averett’s win streak came Jan. 7 against this very same Pfeiffer team, a 99-83 win in Misenheimer, N.C. Since then, the Cougars (12-6, 8-2 USA South) have not allowed an opponent to score more than 69 points, a point of pride for head coach David Doino.
“We’re a program that, since I’ve been here, has stressed defense—it’s just what we believe in,” Doino said. “Defense comes down to energy and effort, and our guys on a consistent basis are trying to defend at a certain level.”
The first assignment Saturday was to slow down Pfeiffer’s 6-foot-6 junior guard Jamaal David, who tallied 37 points in the first meeting between the teams—though, 20 of those came from the foul line.
David, the third-highest scorer in the league (18.2 points) was limited to just 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field on Saturday before exiting with a head injury with 16 minutes to play in the second half.
During David’s 23 minutes of playing time, though, Averett redshirt sophomore Isaiah Jones and freshman Corey Baldwin were primarily tasked with taking him out of rhythm.
“Just ball pressure and making him as uncomfortable as possible,” said Jones, who had a game-high 19 points with six rebounds. “We just had to make it tough for him. We knew he would take tough shots and make tough shots, so we just had to make it difficult for him.”
Without David to lead them, the Falcons’ offense as a whole had trouble finding success, shooting just 17 of 62 (27.4 percent) from the field. Junior Juwan Blanton hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Pfeiffer (9-8, 4-5) with 15 points, but nobody else besides him and David reached double-digit scoring.
“Our coaches do a heck of a job on the scouting report,” Jones said. “Team effort on the defense, for sure.”
In addition to Baldwin’s defensive activity, he had a career-high 17 points with seven rebounds.
“That’s my role: come in, hit shots, play defense,” Baldwin said. “My man right here, Isaiah, he talked to me, helped me out and encouraged me along the way.”
Baldwin’s 7-of-11 effort from the field helped him break out of a funk that saw him only average three points per game in the team’s last six outings.
“Being a freshman in our program is really difficult because you’re held to an accountability (standard) that’s … different from high school,” Doino said. “Freshmen usually go through ups and downs in our program. He’s a guy that we expected could give production like this because of his scoring and shooting abilities. … When he’s hitting shots, it makes us a lot different of a ball club.”
Senior Tim Henry also joined them in double figures with 15 points. Junior Raymond Bullock III added nine points while Montre’ Cash, Vince Contreras and Jamal Forde each scored five. In addition to winning the rebounding battle 52-36, Averett had 18 assists and shot 35 of 71 (49.3 percent) from the field.
The Cougars return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against William Peace University at the Grant Center.
The Pacers enter as the USA South’s third-highest scoring team (83.5 points), so the Cougars will need to remain sharp on their defensive principles yet again.
“We’ve been doing this since 6 a.m., since August,” Jones said. “Our defense is our bread and butter—we live off it.”
PU: Juwan Blanton 15, Jamaal David 11, Tristan Rodriguez 8, Sean Scott 7, Tyjarek Simmons 5, Taylan Rowe 5, Jacobi Bailey 5, Craig Sabb 2, D.J. Bradsher 2, Regin Larson 2, Jordan Byrd 2, Jerome Savoy 1. Totals: 17-62 22-31 65.
AU: Isaiah Jones 19, Corey Baldwin 17, Tim Henry 15, Raymond Bullock III 9, Montre’ Cash 5, Vince Contreras 5, Jamal Forde 5, Bryson McLaughlin 4, KeShawn Lewis 2, Jeff Jackson 2. Totals: 35-71 7-11 83.
Halftime score: AU 44-32. 3-pointers: PU 9-30 (David 2-4, Simmons 1-3, Sabb 0-2, Rowe 1-7, Bailey 1-1, Bradsher 0-1, Rodriguez 1-2, Larson 0-3, Blanton 3-6, Byrd 0-1); AU 6-20 (Jones 2-7, Baldwin 1-3, Cash 1-6, Contreras 1-1, Forde 1-3). Rebounds: PU 36 (Sabb 8); AU 52 (Baldwin 7). Assists: PU 8 (David 2, Sabb 2); AU 18 (Cash 4, Lewis 4). Steals: PU 13 (David 4); AU 10 (Henry 3, Cash 3). Turnovers: PU 17; AU 21. Fouls: PU 13; AU 25.
Averett women’s basketball tops Salem College
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—The Averett University women’s basketball team picked up a lopsided 77-42 win on Saturday at Salem College.
Senior Brooke Carthon and freshman Courtney Scott each scored 15 points, and senior Ravyn Johnson and sophomore Genesis Weiters each tallied 10 to lead the Cougars’ scoring efforts. Carthon also added 11 rebounds to her day.
Averett won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the USA South.
The Saints remained winless at 0-17 and 0-10 in the league. Shenique Pharr led Salem with 12 points off the bench.
AU 16 22 18 21
SC 5 15 10 12
AU: Brooke Carthon 15, Courtney Scott 15, Ravyn Johnson 10, Genesis Weiters 10, Zenise Chambers 6, Kiara Hunt 5, Rana Davis-Robinson 5, Camryn Lunsford 4, Samantha Tecson 4, Courtney Hunt 3. Totals: 32-68 9-17 77.
SC: Shenique Pharr 12, Lauren Privette 11, Aubrey Slaughter 9, Sydney Bowen 5, Alize Brooks 3. Totals: 14-61 14-20 42.
3-pointers: AU 4-13 (Scott 2-4, Davis-Robinson 1-3, Smith 1-1, Hunt 0-1, Tecson 0-2, Chambers 0-1, Lunsford 0-1); SC 0-10. Rebounds: AU 45 (Carthon 11); SC 43 (Slaughter 9). Assists: AU 15 (Scott 6); SC 7 (Bowen 3). Steals: AU 13 (four players, 2); SC 6 (Pharr 2). Turnovers: AU 17; SC 23. Fouls: AU 18; SC 15.
