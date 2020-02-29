Junior Sam Braswell and freshman George Moseley will represent the Averett University wrestling team at the NCAA Championships after putting forth qualifying efforts at the NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament on Saturday in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
At 125 pounds, Braswell became Averett’s first regional champion in program history, going 4-0 on Friday and Saturday to win his weight class. Braswell recorded three decisions and one major decision en route to his first-place finish. He beat Sean Redington of Messiah University 11-5 in the final.
Moseley, at 184 pounds, won his first two matches of the regional by fall but lost a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to David Stevens of Messiah University in the semifinals. He bounced back with another pin in the consolation semifinals, and he won a 3-2 decision against Nathan Wertheimer of Johns Hopkins to place third and qualify for the NCAA Division III championships, which will take place March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Junior 141-pounder Brandon Woody won by fall and technical fall during the first two rounds before being upset by Greensboro’s Hai Siu in the semifinals. Woody then beat Ryker Eckenbarger of McDaniel by 6-4 decision in the consolation semifinals, but he lost by pin to Garret Cornell of Messiah in the third-place match. Woody placed fourth in the region but one spot away from qualifying for the national tournament. He finished his season with a 38-3 record.
Sophomore Joseph Jones placed seventh in the region at 133 pounds. He finished the season with a 20-14 record, capped by going 3-2 at the regional tournament—a showing that included one major decision and one technical fall. He won by injury default in the seventh-place match against Damian Maver of York.
With 66 combined team points, the Cougars placed ninth in the 20-team regional, one spot ahead of last year’s 10th-place finish.
