Averett University senior softball player Taylor Bailey and men's tennis freshman Jorge Figueroa each earned USA South Conference honors last week.
The league announced on Monday that Bailey was selected as the USA South Conference Pitcher of the Week and that Figueroa was the conference's Rookie of the Week in men's tennis.
Last week for the Cougars softball team, Bailey, a Stem, North Carolina, native, went 2-1 in the circle with a 0.43 ERA. She allowed just one earned run on 10 hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 16 1/3 innings pitched. She earned both wins on Saturday in a doubleheader against Brevard College.
Figueroa, a native of Guatemala City, Guatemala, went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles over the weekend against Randolph College and Virginia Wesleyan. He teamed with junior Stan Martherus for the doubles wins.
Figueroa and Martherus were also named the USA South Doubles Team of the Week on Feb. 24.
