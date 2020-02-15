Averett University seniors Brooke Carthon and Kiara Smith still remember the day they arrived at Averett, 18-years-old and wide-eyed, inexperienced with collegiate life.
Four years later, the two are seasoned vets of not only collegiate academic life but athletic life as well as members of Averett’s women’s basketball team.
The two, along with fellow seniors Zenise Chambers, Ravyn Johnson and Samantha Tecson, took one step closer to another transition moment in life as the five played their final collegiate, regular-season home game Saturday against Salem College at the E. Stuart Grant Center.
Carthon scored a game-high 18 points and Johnson followed close behind with 13 in Averett’s 79-50 rout of USA South Conference foe Salem College on senior day.
“It’s bittersweet,” Carthon said. “We came in here as little freshman with our eyes all big and stuff like that and now we’re done. We’re happy to be here, happy to graduate, happy to move onto the next step but we have to worry about the [USA South] tournament and getting what we want a ring.”
Smith echoed Carthon’s bittersweet sentiment and added, “It’s not a bad feeling but it’s definitely something you’re going to miss but it is what it is so we can’t dwell on it and keep pushing forward towards the conference tournament.”
Per tradition, first-year Averett coach Aby Diop started Carthon, Chambers, Johnson, Smith and Tecson. In a fateful twist, Averett (17-8, 11-5 USA South) honored five seniors Saturday, giving it enough to put together a whole starting squad of deserving veterans.
“Luckily it was five of us so every position was filled,” said Smith. “I’m just happy to see everybody stuck with it. We came in, we lost a few, only the strong survive and that left us with the best.”
Salem (0-24, 0-16) took advantage of the change in lineup, keeping the game closer than many expected heading in. The Spirits took the game’s first lead on sophomore Alize Brooks’ 3-pointer nearly two minutes into the game. That was the only time the Cougars trailed as they rattled off a 16-3 run over the next five minutes, giving them a 16-6 lead on Johnson’s free throw with 3:26 left in the opening period.
“We were having fun in the first quarter but we not necessarily forgot how to play basketball but we had to tighten up a little bit,” Carthon said. “Not to say we couldn’t have fun because it’s all about having fun out there and we just knocked down some good shots and we were happy people that came off the bench did as well as they did. We’re excited to be here and that’s what we contributed today.”
The Spirits stayed true to their moniker, answering back with a 5-2 run that left them down 18-11 heading into the second period.
Any basketball fan worth his or her salt though knows it’s a game of quarters and the second period belonged to the Cougars. Averett outscored Salem 29-10 in the second frame and took a 47-21 lead into the break.
Freshman Courtney Scott got the frame started with a 3-pointer, a trey that ignited a 16-1 run that gave the Cougars a 34-12 lead on Scott’s 3 — her second of three treys in the frame — midway through the frame.
Scott finished close behind Carthon with 14 points with 12 coming on 3-pointers while Johnson rounded out three players in double-digit scoring. Johnson also added 12 rebounds, nine coming on the defensive end, to round out the double-double. Carthon narrowly missed a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds to go with her 18 points. Chambers chipped in with five points while Tecson added four.
Johnson was a deciding factor on the defensive end, leading with a game-high four steals while Smith, Carthon, Scott and sophomore Camryn Lunsford each recorded three swipes, giving the Cougars 17 for the afternoon.
Dionne Sampson led Salem with 16 points while Sydney Bowen rounded out two players in double-digit scoring with 11. Alize Brooks added three steals for the Spirits.
With the regular season finished, Averett can turn its focus to the USA South Conference Tournament where it will host Meredith College in the opening round Wednesday.
“The really big thing for us is no lapses and executing and not so much worry about the opponent but if we handle us, the rest will come,” Smith said.
While Saturday’s contest was dedicated to the upperclassmen, several Averett underclassmen also performed well. Diop is no doubt encouraged by the Cougars’ returning class and Smith and Carthon had one message they wanted to leave.
“To see the bigger picture,” Carthon said. “Every team has challenges and things of that nature and we sure did this year losing a couple of players but they came in with a lot of skill so they’re not lacking that but I feel like the mental aspect needs to come in and mature but I think Averett has a good set of players to lean on in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.