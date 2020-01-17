Averett University announced on Friday the hiring of Meghan Mauzy-Fleming as the school’s women’s soccer head coach.
Mauzy-Fleming was an assistant soccer coach at Averett in 2017 and 2018 before spending 2019 as an assistant at Richard Bland College, where she worked with the men’s and women’s programs.
She played four years of collegiate soccer as a midfielder—one at Eastern Florida State College and three at Division II Mississippi College. Mauzy-Fleming earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Mississippi College in 2017 and a master’s degree in education from Averett in 2019.
