The Averett men’s lacrosse team dropped to 0-5 this season with a 9-8 loss to Wesley College on Wednesday, but it was the team’s closest outing of the season — a small sign of progress for a program in its third year.
The Cougars went winless two years ago and 1-12 last season. This year, disregarding a 16-2 loss at Ferrum College on Feb. 19, the Cougars have lost their other four games by margins of three, four, three and now one goal. Head coach Tony Mackin believes the first win of their season is not far off.
“They know we’re knocking on the doorstep,” Mackin said. “It’s a long process, and wheels turn slow at times, but I know from practice all the way to game day, the guys come out focused and ready with a new intensity and enthusiasm that they’ve been building for two years. It’s just this year, they know they’re on the bubble and they’re about to pop, and you can feel it.”
For a while Wednesday, it looked like the opportunity had finally come.
Trailing 8-3 after Wesley’s Joe Delgado scored in the opening minutes of the fourth period, Averett mounted a comeback.
Brenner Woodcock, Ballard Earley and Nate Hann all scored within three minutes for the Cougars, cutting the Wolverines’ lead to 8-6. Adam Tewey scored with 4:31 to play to push the lead back to three goals, but Averett sophomore Mason Foy scored twice during the next 2½ minutes to get within one goal. Wesley successfully drained the clock from there, however.
Foy’s fourth-quarter goals gave him four for the game after he also had two in the first half to get the Cougars within 6-3.
“That’s a huge part because it’s either a momentum-changer or a momentum-keeper,” Mackin said. “Mason especially helped us today getting them at certain points in the game where it really boosted us or just kept the momentum going. We’re very proud of him on that, but going forward, we still left a few shots out there that we want to have back and we’ll work on.”
Foy now has seven goals this season, just two behind Hann’s team-leading nine.
Wesley , from Dover, Delaware, claimed a 2-0 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 4-0 before Averett sophomore Parker Corbett got the Cougars on the board with his fourth goal of the season. The Wolverines answered, though, and led 6-1 at halftime.
Foy tallied his first two goals to open the third quarter off assists from Earley and Rafael Walker.
Just like the previous four games, though, the Cougars came away without a win. But Mackin hopes winning the small battles for ground balls, faceoffs and shots will ultimately be rewarded with a victory.
“If you win in those enough, the big battles and the wins will take care of themselves,” he said. “It’s those little battles we need to focus on. The last game, we won all those little battles and sometimes you still come up short. But the guys gotta understand they have to keep grinding and plugging away. They’re on the right track, and they’re right on the doorstep. We’re right there.”
The Cougars return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pfeiffer University. Their next home game is at 1 p.m. March 14 against Piedmont.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.