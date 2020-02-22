DEMOREST, Ga. — Averett University men's basketball set a new program record with its 13th consecutive victory as the Cougars ended the regular season with an 83-62 conference road win over Piedmont College on Saturday.
Averett sophomore Isaiah Jones hit four of his six 3-pointers in the first four-plus minutes of the second half to help turn a three-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage for the Cougars. Senior Timothy Henry scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to help Averett (19-6, 15-2 USA South) thwart any run by Piedmont (10-11, 9-9 USA South) down the stretch.
Jones finished with a game-high 23 points and junior Montre' Cash added 18 points and six rebounds as Averett broke its program mark for wins in a row, surpassing the 2008-09 team that won 12 consecutive games.
Averett opened the game with a 7-1 advantage and led 17-10 before Piedmont made a run to tie it, 17-17 with 8:36 left in the first period. The Cougars got 3-pointers from Jones and Cash to keep the Lions at a distance before settling with a 31-28 lead at halftime.
Jones opened the second half on a tear, hitting four 3-pointers just after halftime as Averett began the period on a 19-3 run in the first five minutes, which proved to be the difference and allowed the Cougars to spoil Piedmont's Senior Day.
The Cougars shot 54.2 percent from the field while making a season-high 10 3-pointers and out-rebounding Piedmont 43-31. Henry had a 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Averett, the top seed in the USA South East Division, will host East No. 4 seed N.C. Wesleyan in the USA South Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Grant Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.